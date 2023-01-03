Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks beat Mounds View Mustangs and continue winning run

The game between the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and the Mounds View Mustangs on Monday finished 5-3. The result means Cloquet-Esko-Carlton has four straight wins.

The Lumberjacks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Noah Knutson. Patrick Dunaiski and Lucas Rauner assisted.

The Mustangs tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Lucas Xiong in the middle of the first, assisted by Grant Dean and Sam Schulte.

The Mustangs took the lead late into the first when Johnny Conlin scored, assisted by Grant Dean.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Mustangs led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Lumberjacks tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Joseph Antonutti scored, assisted by Noah Knutson and Karson Young.

Owen Wilson took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Alex Kazel and Lucas Rauner.

Patrick Dunaiski increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks travel to Stillwater on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Mustangs host Blake to play the Bears on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.