High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks beat Brainerd Warriors and continue winning run

The game between the Brainerd Warriors and the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks on Friday finished 2-1. The result means Cloquet-Esko-Carlton has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:41 PM
Next games:

The Warriors will travel to the Alexandria Area Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Stillwater on the road on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center.

