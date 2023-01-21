Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and Holy Angels Stars drew 8-8

The teams split the points when the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks hosted the Holy Angels Stars. The final score was 8-8.

Six goals were scored in the first period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 5-4 going in to the third period.

The Stars tied the score 5-5, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Jack Bartfield netted one, assisted by Mason Garcia and Lincoln Ayers Assad.

The Lumberjacks took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Bobby Thornton scored again, assisted by Niko Gentilini and Jace Stewart.

Charlie Cline tied the game 6-6 five minutes later, assisted by Jack Bartfield.

Mason Garcia took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Connor Hanley.

Cole Painovich tied it up 7-7 one minute later, assisted by Noah Knutson.

Lincoln Ayers Assad took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Jack Bartfield and Henry Lechner.

Lucas Rauner tied the game 8-8 two minutes later.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks travel to the Rock Ridge Wolverines on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The Stars will face Duluth Marshall on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.