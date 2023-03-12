Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Class A All-Tournament team and Herb Brooks award winner

Find out who made the Class A All-Tournament team and who won the 2023 Herb Brooks award in the same division.

Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1707.jpg
Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with the bench in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 11, 2023 07:16 PM

CLASS A ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM:

  • Joey Mugaas, D, Orono
  • George Peterson, D, Hermantown
  • Erick Comstock, D, Warroad
  • Cav Bruner, D, Mahtomedi
  • Keaton Walock, G, Northfield
  • Hampton Slukynsky, G, Warroad (Northern Michigan)
  • Dallas Vieau, F, Hermantown (Penn State)
  • Murray Marvin-Cordes, F, Warroad
  • Jayson Shaugabay, F, Warroad (Minnesota Duluth)
  • Carson Pilgrim, F, Warroad
  • Charlie Drage, F, Mahtomedi
  • Corey Bohmert, F, Mahtomedi

CLASS A HERB BROOKS AWARD WINNER:

  • David Wolsfeld, F, Mahtomedi
Northfield vs Orono 0027.jpg
1/13: Orono defender Joey Mugaas (27) takes the puck between Northfield forward Kamden Kaiser (12) and Northfield forward Griffin Kennelly (21) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0292.jpg
2/13: Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Warroad vs Orono_1291.jpg
3/13: Orono forward Bradley Walker (21) and Warroad defender Erick Comstock (2) get tangled and go down in the first overtime Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Warroad vs Mahtomedi_0844.jpg
4/13: Mahtomedi defenseman Cavanaugh Bruner (2) tries to stop Warroad forward Daimon Gardner (13) from taking a shot at Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis (32) during the third period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Northfield vs Orono 0084.jpg
5/13: Orono forward Easton Sankey (6) shoots wide past Northfield goaltender Keaton Walock (30) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_1250.jpg
6/13: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) takes the puck past Warroad defender Broden Hontvet (21) and tries to score on Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
JW_0633.jpg
7/13: Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) battle for the puck in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad_1238.jpg
8/13: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) tries to block a pass by St. Cloud Cathedral defender Griffin Sturm (21) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad_0820.jpg
9/13: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) celebrates his goal against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_1872.jpg
10/13: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his hat trick with fans as hats rain onto the ice against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1707.jpg
11/13: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with the bench in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
JW_0411.jpg
12/13: Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) brings the puck around the goal hoping to score against Alexandria in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0292.jpg
13/13: Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
