Class A All-Tournament team and Herb Brooks award winner

ST. PAUL — Find out who made the Class A All-Tournament team and who won the 2023 Herb Brooks award in the same division.
CLASS A ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM:
- Joey Mugaas, D, Orono
- George Peterson, D, Hermantown
- Erick Comstock, D, Warroad
- Cav Bruner, D, Mahtomedi
- Keaton Walock, G, Northfield
- Hampton Slukynsky, G, Warroad (Northern Michigan)
- Dallas Vieau, F, Hermantown (Penn State)
- Murray Marvin-Cordes, F, Warroad
- Jayson Shaugabay, F, Warroad (Minnesota Duluth)
- Carson Pilgrim, F, Warroad
- Charlie Drage, F, Mahtomedi
- Corey Bohmert, F, Mahtomedi
CLASS A HERB BROOKS AWARD WINNER:
- David Wolsfeld, F, Mahtomedi
1/13: Orono defender Joey Mugaas (27) takes the puck between Northfield forward Kamden Kaiser (12) and Northfield forward Griffin Kennelly (21) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
2/13: Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
3/13: Orono forward Bradley Walker (21) and Warroad defender Erick Comstock (2) get tangled and go down in the first overtime Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
4/13: Mahtomedi defenseman Cavanaugh Bruner (2) tries to stop Warroad forward Daimon Gardner (13) from taking a shot at Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis (32) during the third period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
5/13: Orono forward Easton Sankey (6) shoots wide past Northfield goaltender Keaton Walock (30) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
6/13: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) takes the puck past Warroad defender Broden Hontvet (21) and tries to score on Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
7/13: Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) battle for the puck in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
8/13: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) tries to block a pass by St. Cloud Cathedral defender Griffin Sturm (21) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
9/13: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) celebrates his goal against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
10/13: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his hat trick with fans as hats rain onto the ice against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
11/13: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with the bench in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
12/13: Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) brings the puck around the goal hoping to score against Alexandria in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
13/13: Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
