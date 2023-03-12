Class A All-Tournament team and Herb Brooks award winner

Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.

Minnetonka and Edina are two teams that are very familiar with each other. Which squad will come out on top to win the 2023 Class AA state title?

Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.

Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) brings the puck around the goal hoping to score against Alexandria in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with the bench in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his hat trick with fans as hats rain onto the ice against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) celebrates his goal against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) tries to block a pass by St. Cloud Cathedral defender Griffin Sturm (21) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) battle for the puck in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) takes the puck past Warroad defender Broden Hontvet (21) and tries to score on Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Orono forward Easton Sankey (6) shoots wide past Northfield goaltender Keaton Walock (30) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Mahtomedi defenseman Cavanaugh Bruner (2) tries to stop Warroad forward Daimon Gardner (13) from taking a shot at Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis (32) during the third period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Orono forward Bradley Walker (21) and Warroad defender Erick Comstock (2) get tangled and go down in the first overtime Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Orono defender Joey Mugaas (27) takes the puck between Northfield forward Kamden Kaiser (12) and Northfield forward Griffin Kennelly (21) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL — Find out who made the Class A All-Tournament team and who won the 2023 Herb Brooks award in the same division.

