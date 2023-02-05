Chisago Lakes Wildcats' winning run ended after game against Pine City Area Dragons
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Pine City Area Dragons. Saturday's game at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena finished 4-4.
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Pine City Area Dragons. Saturday's game at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena finished 4-4.
The Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brock Thompson. Nik Jinks assisted.
The Dragons tied it up 1-1 with a goal from McCall Leger late in the first, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and Andrew Thole .
The Dragons made it 2-1 late into the second period when McCoy Leger scored.
The Dragons increased the lead to 3-1, after only one second into the third period when Ryder Youngbauer netted one, assisted by McCoy Leger and McCall Leger.
The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Jack Bakken beat the goalie, assisted by Cullen Dorcas.
Nik Jinks tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Joe Alexander and Tim Madden.
Ryder Youngbauer took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by McCoy Leger.
The Wildcats tied the score 4-4 within the first minute into overtime when Cullen Dorcas found the back of the net, assisted by Nate Bluhm and Dustin Palewicz.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Wildcats hosting the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena and the Dragons visiting the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.