Chisago Lakes Wildcats win knock out game against South St. Paul Packers
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the South St. Paul Packers. With a final score of 5-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the South St. Paul Packers. With a final score of 5-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.