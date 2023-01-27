Chisago Lakes Wildcats win against Tartan Titans in overtime
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Tartan Titans, ending 4-3 in the action on Thursday.
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Tartan Titans, ending 4-3 in the action on Thursday.
Chisago Lakes' Jack Bakken scored the game-winning goal.
The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Bobrowski. Dylan Dassner and Austin Slettom assisted.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Brock Thompson beat the goalie, assisted by Tim Madden and Drake Thyen.
The Titans narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute when Colin Kammerer netted one, assisted by Stone Resch and Shawn Duggan.
Nate Bluhm increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Dustin Palewicz.
Cameron Sachs narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Blake Tuccitto and Connor Wobse.
Colin Kammerer tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Ben Milan and Mattox Maristuen. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 7:03 before Jack Bakken scored the game-winner for the road team.
The win over the Titans means that the Wildcats have four road wins in a row.
Coming up:
The Titans are set to face St. Thomas Academy at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena, while the Wildcats face St. Paul Academy at 2 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena. Both games will be played on Saturday.