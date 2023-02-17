Chisago Lakes Wildcats win against Providence Academy Lions in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Chisago Lakes Wildcats come away with the close win over the Providence Academy Lions at home on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Chisago Lakes' Joe Alexander scored the game-winning goal.

The Lions took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Louie Wehmann. Jonah Mogeni and Joe Spades assisted.

Louie Wehmann scored late in the second period, assisted by Jonah Mogeni and Sammy Lewis .

Joe Alexander narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Andrew Swanson and Max Bobrowski.

Max Bobrowski tied it up 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Austin Slettom and Joe Alexander. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Joe Alexander scored the game-winner for the home team.