Chisago Lakes Wildcats victorious against Northern Edge

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats defeated Northern Edge 11-3 on Thursday.

The Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nik Jinks. Dustin Palewicz assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jack Bakken in the middle of the first, assisted by Nolan Purdy.

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 7-3 early into the third period when Cullen Dorcas found the back of the net, assisted by Nik Jinks.

Andrew Swanson increased the lead to 8-3 five minutes later, assisted by Brock Thompson and Drake Thyen.

Griffen Perrault increased the lead to 9-3 one minute later, assisted by Nik Jinks and Ben Kerkow.

Brock Thompson increased the lead to 3-10 six minutes later, assisted by Jack Bakken and Nolan Purdy.

Two minutes later, Cullen Dorcas scored yet again, assisted by Tim Madden and Nik Jinks.

The Wildcats chalked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Wildcats will face Princeton on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, while the Northern Edge players hosts Anoka at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena.