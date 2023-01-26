Chisago Lakes Wildcats score and win with three goals in third period

The home-team Pine City Area Dragons were still very much in the game and winning against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats before the third period in the matchup. But then, Chisago Lakes made an effort and fought back to win by 7-2.

The Wildcats scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Drake Thyen increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nik Jinks and Brock Thompson.

Nik Jinks increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later.

Ben Kerkow increased the lead to 7-2 only seconds later, assisted by Jack Bakken and Cullen Dorcas.

Next games:

Next up, the Dragons face Northern Edge at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Wildcats take on Tartan on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals. Both games are set for on Thursday.