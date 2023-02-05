Chisago Lakes Wildcats beat Pine City Area Dragons in overtime

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats hosted the Pine City Area Dragons in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Chisago Lakes prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Chisago Lakes' Cullen Dorcas scored the game-winning goal.

The Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brock Thompson. Nik Jinks assisted.

The Dragons tied it up 1-1 with a goal from McCall Leger late in the first, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and Andrew Thole .

The Dragons made it 2-1 late into the second period when McCoy Leger scored.

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-1, after only one second into the third period when Ryder Youngbauer netted one, assisted by McCoy Leger and McCall Leger.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Jack Bakken beat the goalie, assisted by Cullen Dorcas.

Nik Jinks tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Joe Alexander and Griffen Perrault.

Ryder Youngbauer took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by McCoy Leger.

Nik Jinks tied it up 4-4 six minutes later, assisted by Griffen Perrault. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Cullen Dorcas scored the game-winner for the home team.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Wildcats.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Wildcats hosting the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena and the Dragons visiting the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.