Cheeseman strikes twice as Holy Angels Stars beat Blake Bears

The Holy Angels Stars defeated the visiting Blake Bears 4-2 on Saturday.

The Stars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Cole Cheeseman. Jack Bartfield and George Daravingas assisted.

The Bears' Oliver Duininck tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Rowan Heithoff.

The Stars took the lead early in the second period when Mason Garcia found the back of the net, assisted by George Daravingas and Connor Hanley.

In the second period, Cole Cheeseman scored a goal, assisted by Gabe Perron and Henry Lechner, making the score 3-1.

Rowan Heithoff narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Carter Krenke.

Jack Bartfield increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Henry Lechner and Cole Cheeseman.

Next games:

The Stars are set to face Irondale-St. Anthony at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars, while the Bears face Cretin-Derham Hall at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena. Both games will be played on Tuesday.