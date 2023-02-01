Chaska Hawks win at home against Eastview Lightning

The Chaska Hawks won when they visited the Eastview Lightning on Tuesday. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting Lightning opened strong, early in the game with Zach Wooten scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kevin Woehler.

The Hawks tied it up 1-1 late into the first period when Cole Seaverson scored, assisted by Nathan Hinze.

The Hawks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Hawks host Prior Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Lightning will face Gentry Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.