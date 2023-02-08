Chaska Hawks win 6-2 at home against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Chaska Hawks won at home on Tuesday, handing the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars a defeat 6-2.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Hawks.

Luke Anderson increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Luke Iverson and Nathan Hinze.

Grant Baker narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Joseph Kubas.

Tristin Wassengeso increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Luke Iverson and Nathan Hinze.

Next up:

The Jaguars play against Apple Valley/Burnsville on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena. The Hawks will face Hermantown on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.