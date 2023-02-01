High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Chaska Hawks score twice in the third to beat Eastview Lightning

The Chaska Hawks defeated the Eastview Lightning 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Chaska pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

January 31, 2023 10:31 PM
Next games:

The Hawks host Prior Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Lightning will face Gentry Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.