Chaska Hawks score twice in the third to beat Eastview Lightning
The Chaska Hawks defeated the Eastview Lightning 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Chaska pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
Next games:
The Hawks host Prior Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Lightning will face Gentry Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.