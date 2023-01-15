Chaska Hawks couldn't stop Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights' winning run

The Chaska Hawks and the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights met on Saturday. Benilde-St. Margaret's came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-1.

The Red Knights took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ryan Baird. Wes Berg and Michael Risteau assisted.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Wes Berg late in the first, assisted by Drew Stewart and Ryan Baird.

The Red Knights' A.J. Ulrich increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Maximos Wendt and Cam Kirschner.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Red Knights led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period when Caleb Koskie beat the goalie, assisted by Michael Risteau and Ben Norris.

Cole Bumgarner increased the lead to 9-1 two minutes later, assisted by Maximos Wendt and Maceo Phillips.

Coming up:

The Hawks host Minnetonka on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Red Knights will face Mahtomedi on Monday at 4 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.