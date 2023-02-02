Chaska Hawks beat Eastview Lightning in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Chaska Hawks won 4-3 at home against the Eastview Lightning on Tuesday.

Chaska's Blake Markwell scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lightning opened strong, early in the game with Zach Wooten scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kevin Woehler and Caleb Nelson.

The Hawks tied it up 1-1 late into the first period when Cole Seaverson scored, assisted by Nathan Hinze.

The Hawks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Hawks host Prior Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Lightning will face Gentry Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.