High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Chase Cheslock of Rogers wins the 2023 Reed Larson award

The award is given out annually to the top senior defenseman in Minnesota. Cheslock, a St. Thomas commit and two-time captain for the Royals, posted 30 points in 2022-23.

20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_023.jpg
Rogers defenseman Chase Cheslock (18) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Rogers vs. Chaska at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 11, 2023 12:01 PM

ROGERS, Minn. — Chase Cheslock, a senior defender and two-time captain for Rogers, has won the 2023 Reed Larson award. The award is given out annually to the top defenseman in the state of Minnesota.

Cheslock is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, right handed blueliner who put up 30 points this season for the Royals and earned a total of 92 over his three years on varsity. The senior captain has skated for the Upper Midwest Elite League and also competed in one game for the U18 National Team.

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 high school season, Cheslock skated with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL. He posted three points in 18 games with the junior hockey squad. His rights in the USHL are to the Omaha Lancers.

The senior is also a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Mr. Hockey award .

Cheslock.jpg
Prepping for his senior season of high school, defenseman Chase Cheslock committed to St. Thomas in October of 2022 while skating for the NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen.
Contributed / Pete Knutson Photography

The other players that were considered for the Reed Larson award in 2023 are as follows; Ryan Koering (Eden Prairie / Colorado College), George Peterson (Hermantown), Liam Hupka (Minnetonka), Simon Houge (Cretin-Derham Hall / Air Force), Lucas Margenau (Maple Grove), Charlie Sandven (Edina), Tristen May-Robinson (Andover), and Tyler Lafferty (Lakeville South).

Most recent recipients of the award include Leo Gruba (Hill-Murray / St. Cloud State) in 2022, Jack Peart (Grand Rapids / St. Cloud State) in 2021, Wyatt Kaiser (Andover / Minnesota Duluth) in 2020, and Mike Koster (Chaska / Minnesota) in 2019.

To learn more about Cheslock, his career, and his decision to commit to St. Thomas, read our previous feature on him below.

Cheslock.jpg
NAHL
As he learns to better use his sizable frame, NAHL defenseman picks St. Thomas
Already a prep standout at Rogers, blueliner Chase Cheslock is spending the fall and spring in the NAHL with his sights set on St. Thomas for his college hockey future
October 06, 2022 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

