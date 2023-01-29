Charlie Goff unstoppable as Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Worthington Trojans

The Worthington Trojans beat the Morris/Benson Area Storm on the road 8-1. Charlie Goff stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Kaleb Breuer, Alex Claussen, Logan Hadfield and Ryan Tolifson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Mason Ommen scored for Worthington.

The visiting Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Goff. Brady Pederson assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Charlie Goff scored yet again, assisted by Ryan Tolifson.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Kaleb Breuer scored, assisted by Trevor Buss.

The Storm's Charlie Goff increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Kaleb Breuer.

The Storm scored three goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Alex Claussen increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period.

With this win the Storm have four straight victories.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Trojans hosting Austin at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, and the Storm hosting Wadena-Deer Creek at Lee Community Center.