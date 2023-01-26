Charlie Eischens unstoppable as St. Paul Highland - Central Scots beat Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The Bloomington Kennedy Eagles beat the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots on the road 6-3. Charlie Eischens stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Emmett Eischens and Isaac Johnson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Bloomington Kennedy's goals came through Ryan Butala, Brennan Keaveny and Nick Manning.

The Eagles took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Butala. Clayton Deutsch assisted.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Charlie Eischens took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Thomas Bradford.

Charlie Eischens increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Mark Whaley and Thomas Bradford.

Emmett Eischens increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later.

Next games:

The Eagles play Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Scots will face Simley at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.