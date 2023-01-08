Chanhassen Storm's defence continues to impress

The Chanhassen Storm have now kept four straight clean sheets after their wall of a defense drew another line in the sand. The game between the Chanhassen Storm and St. Louis Park finished 4-0.

The Storm have now won 12 games in a row.

Coming up:

The Storm are set to face Orono at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center, while the Orioles face Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. Both games take place Tuesday.