High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Chanhassen Storm win knock out game against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The 9-0 win at home for the Chanhassen Storm against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars means the Chanhassen Storm are through to the next round.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 01:52 AM

The Storm took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ben Curtis. Brayden Willis and Jake Risch assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Caden Lee late into the first.

Jack Christ scored early in the second period, assisted by Mathias Bosch.

Late, Gavin Uhlenkamp scored a goal, assisted by Caden Lee and Jack Christ, making the score 4-0.

The Storm increased the lead to 5-0, after only 34 seconds into the third period when Caden Lee found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Col Baker.

The Storm increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Jack Christ netted one again, assisted by Caden Lee and Owen Buesgens.

Brayden Willis increased the lead to 7-0 one minute later, assisted by Evan Miller and Jake Risch.

Brayden Willis increased the lead to 8-0 one minute later, assisted by Evan Miller.

In the end the 9-0 came from Evan Miller who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Alex Jensen, late in the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

