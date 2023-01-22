Chanhassen Storm keep on winning and now have 15 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Chanhassen Storm as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Chaska Hawks, making it 15 in a row. They won 4-1 over Chaska.

The hosting Storm opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Brayden Willis scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Drew Jensen and Mathias Bosch.

Ty Broten scored in the second period.

Halfway through the second period, Ben Curtis scored a goal, assisted by Evan Miller and Jake Risch, making the score 2-1.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Gavin Uhlenkamp netted one.

Drew Jensen increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Storm will host the Bears at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, and the Hawks will visit the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.