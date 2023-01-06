Chanhassen Storm keep on winning and now have 11 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Chanhassen Storm as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Waconia Wildcats, making it 11 in a row. They won 6-0 over Waconia.

The hosting Storm took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Caden Lee. Gavin Uhlenkamp and Evan Miller assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Owen Buesgens scored, assisted by Tyler Smith.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Coltin Wassengeso netted one.

Tyler Smith increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Brayden Willis and Billy McNeely.

Gavin Uhlenkamp increased the lead to 5-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Jack Christ and Mathias Bosch.

The Storm made it 6-0 when Tyler Smith found the back of the net, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Jack Christ late into the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Storm hosting the Orioles at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center and the Wildcats visiting the Eagles at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.