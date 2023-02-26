Chanhassen Storm grab extra point vs. Eden Prairie Eagles in overtime

The Chanhassen Storm and the visiting Eden Prairie Eagles tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Chanhassen beat Eden Prairie in overtime 2-1.

Chanhassen's Gavin Uhlenkamp scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Storm took the lead when Caden Lee scored assisted by Jack Christ and Owen Buesgens.

Dylan Vornwald tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ryan Koering and Teddy Townsend. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Gavin Uhlenkamp scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jack Christ and Caden Lee.