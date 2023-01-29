Chanhassen Storm got a shut out against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Chanhassen Storm picked up a decisive road win against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The Storm's Jake Risch increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Caden Lee and Brayden Willis.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period when Col Baker scored.

Micah Saxon scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Tyler Smith and Mathias Bosch.

The Storm increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Jake Risch found the back of the net again, assisted by Brayden Willis and Billy McNeely.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Brayden Willis who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Caden Lee, late into the third. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Jaguars will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden and the Storm will play against the Trojans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.