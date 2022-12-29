Chanhassen Storm beat Lakeville South Cougars and continue winning run

The game between the Chanhassen Storm and the Lakeville South Cougars on Wednesday finished 3-0. The result means Chanhassen has nine straight wins.

The Storm took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Caden Lee. Ben Curtis assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Jack Christ netted one.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Caden Lee who increased the Storm's lead, late in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Storm host the St. Louis Park Orioles in the next game on the road on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park. The same day, the Cougars will host the Red Knights at 7:30 p.m. CST.