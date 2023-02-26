Chanhassen Storm beat Eden Prairie Eagles in overtime

The Chanhassen Storm hosted the Eden Prairie Eagles in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Chanhassen prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Chanhassen's Gavin Uhlenkamp scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Storm took the lead when Caden Lee scored assisted by Jack Christ and Owen Buesgens.

Dylan Vornwald tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ryan Koering and Teddy Townsend. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Gavin Uhlenkamp scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jack Christ and Caden Lee.