Champlin Park Rebels' winning streak broken by Centennial Cougars

The Champlin Park Rebels have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Centennial Cougars, Champlin Park was on a run of five straight wins. But, Monday's game at Centennial High School finished 6-3 and the winning streak was ended.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Peyton Blair scored, assisted by Drake Ramirez and Sam Menne.

Peyton Blair scored midway through the second period, assisted by Sam Menne.

Harper Searles then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Sam Menne assisted.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 4-1 within the first minute when Drew Belleson netted one, assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Matthew Lange.

The Rebels narrowed the gap again with a goal from Evan Williams, assisted by Jordan Ronn and Will Burnevik at 4:31 into the third period.

The Rebels narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Trevor Aberwald found the back of the net, assisted by Matthew Blodgett and Austin Anderson.

Peyton Blair increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Harper Searles and Hayden Frank.

Peyton Blair increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Harper Searles and Austin Petersen.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Cougars host Andover at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink and the Rebels welcome the Rogers Royals at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center.