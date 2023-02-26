Champlin Park Rebels win knock out game against Mounds View Mustangs

The Champlin Park Rebels might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Mounds View Mustangs. With a final score of 5-4, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting Rebels started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Drew Belleson scoring in the first period, assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Evan Williams.

The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Trevor Aberwald late in the first period, assisted by Evan Williams and Jax Warren.

The Rebels scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Mustangs tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Jack Loucks found the back of the net, assisted by Johnny Conlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebels took the lead early into the third when Jordan Ronn beat the goalie again, assisted by Evan Williams and Trevor Aberwald.

Trevor Aberwald increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Jordan Ronn.

Johnny Conlin narrowed the gap to 5-4 one minute later, assisted by Sam Schulte.