Champlin Park Rebels win at home against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The Champlin Park Rebels won the home game against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks 6-3 on Saturday.

The Rebels took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Matthew Blodgett. Jordan Ronn and Evan Long assisted.

The Rebels' Evan Williams increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jordan Ronn and Evan Long.

The Elks' Kole Mears narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Braden Hansberger and Hayden Jasper.

The Rebels scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Nick Carlson increased the lead to 5-3 in the third period, assisted by Matthew Lange and Drew Belleson.

Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Drew Belleson and Trevor Aberwald.

The Rebels have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Rebels host the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Forum. The Elks will face Spring Lake Park at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.