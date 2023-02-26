Champlin Park Rebels win and move on

The Champlin Park Rebels have won against the Mounds View Mustangs 5-4.

The Rebels opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Drew Belleson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Evan Williams.

The Rebels' Trevor Aberwald increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Evan Williams and Jax Warren.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Rebels.

The Mustangs tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Jack Loucks found the back of the net, assisted by Johnny Conlin.

The Rebels took the lead early into the third when Jordan Ronn scored yet again, assisted by Evan Williams and Trevor Aberwald.

Trevor Aberwald increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Jordan Ronn.

Johnny Conlin narrowed the gap to 5-4 one minute later, assisted by Sam Schulte.