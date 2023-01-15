Champlin Park Rebels win 6-3 at home against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks
The Champlin Park Rebels won at home on Saturday, handing the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks a defeat 6-3.
The Rebels took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Matthew Blodgett. Jordan Ronn and Evan Long assisted.
The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Evan Williams in the middle of the first, assisted by Jordan Ronn and Evan Long.
The Elks narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Kole Mears scored, assisted by Braden Hansberger and Hayden Jasper.
The Rebels scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.
Nick Carlson increased the lead to 5-3 in the third period, assisted by Matthew Lange and Drew Belleson.
Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Drew Belleson and Trevor Aberwald.
The Rebels chalked up four straight home wins.
Next games:
The Elks play against Spring Lake Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Forum. The Rebels will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.