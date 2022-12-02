Champlin Park Rebels win 5-2 at home against Forest Lake Rangers

The Champlin Park Rebels won at home on Wednesday, handing the Forest Lake Rangers a defeat 5-2.

The hosting Rebels started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Matthew Lange scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Austin Anderson and Evan Williams.

The Rebels' Evan Williams increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Will Burnevik and Matthew Blodgett.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Caden Speidel narrowed the gap to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Malachi McKinnon and Gunnar Bright.

Next games:

The Rebels host Spring Lake Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Rangers will face Grand Rapids on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.