Champlin Park Rebels win 5-2 at home against Forest Lake Rangers
The Champlin Park Rebels won at home on Wednesday, handing the Forest Lake Rangers a defeat 5-2.
The hosting Rebels started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Matthew Lange scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Austin Anderson and Evan Williams.
The Rebels' Evan Williams increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Will Burnevik and Matthew Blodgett.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 5-1 going in to the third period.
Caden Speidel narrowed the gap to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Malachi McKinnon and Gunnar Bright.
Next games:
The Rebels host Spring Lake Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Rangers will face Grand Rapids on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.