Champlin Park Rebels pull ahead in the third to defeat Totino-Grace Eagles

The Champlin Park Rebels were victorious on the road against the Totino-Grace Eagles. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Champlin Park pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.

Champlin Park's Evan Williams scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ben Box. Clayton Derr and Thomas Quast assisted.

The Rebels tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Evan Williams found the back of the net, assisted by Drew Belleson and Jordan Ronn.

Evan Williams took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Drew Belleson and Matthew Lange.

With this win the Rebels have four straight victories.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Eagles hosting St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center, and the Rebels hosting White Bear Lake Area at Champlin Ice Forum.