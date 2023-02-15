Champlin Park Rebels got a shutout against Anoka Tornadoes

The Champlin Park Rebels picked up a decisive road win against the Anoka Tornadoes. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The visiting Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Drew Belleson.

The Rebels' Brent Solomon increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Evan Long and Cade Simonson.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Rebels.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Nick Carlson who increased the Rebels' lead, assisted by Austin Anderson and Ryder Opskar, in the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Rebels play against Gentry Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena. The Tornadoes will face Northern Edge on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum.