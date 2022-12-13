Champlin Park Rebels decide the game with six goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Coon Rapids Cardinals held out fine against the Champlin Park Rebels. Champlin Park fought back in the third period and won the game 9-2.

The visiting Rebels took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Will Burnevik. Evan Williams and Matthew Blodgett assisted.

The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Matthew Blodgett late into the first, assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Jax Warren.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Trenton Theisen beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Engberg and Cayden Alphin.

Midway through, the Rebels' Will Burnevik scored a goal, assisted by Austin Anderson and Trevor Aberwald, making the score 3-1.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Eli Boden found the back of the net, assisted by Nicolas Espinosa and Trenton Theisen.

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-2, after only 55 seconds into the third period when Nick Carlson scored, assisted by Brody Olson and Jordan Ronn.

The Rebels increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Evan Williams netted one, assisted by Matthew Blodgett and Will Burnevik.

Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Trevor Aberwald.

Matthew Blodgett increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Will Burnevik and Evan Williams.

Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 8-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Evan Long.

Four minutes later, Ty McGee scored, assisted by Austin Anderson and Brody Olson.

Coming up:

The Rebels play against Andover on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Cardinals will face Duluth East on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum.