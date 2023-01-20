Champlin Park Rebels beat in overtime the Maple Grove Crimson

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Champlin Park Rebels come away with the close win over the Maple Grove Crimson at home on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

Champlin Park's Trevor Aberwald scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Crimson took the lead when Jack Kernan scored the first goal assisted by Blake Steenerson and Finn Brink.

The Rebels tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Jordan Ronn found the back of the net, assisted by Evan Williams and Trevor Aberwald.

In overtime, it took 7:32 before Trevor Aberwald scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jordan Ronn and Evan Williams.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Rebels will host the Orioles at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena and the Crimson will play against the Elks at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.