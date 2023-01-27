Champlin Park Rebels beat in overtime the Centennial Cougars

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Champlin Park Rebels come away with the close win over the Centennial Cougars at home on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Champlin Park's Drew Pajunen scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Cougars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Peyton Blair scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Austin Petersen and Harper Searles.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Drake Ramirez netted one, assisted by Palmer LeMay.

The Rebels made it 2-1 with a goal from Jax Warren.

Will Burnevik tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Ty McGee. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:26 before Drew Pajunen scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Drew Belleson.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Rebels will play on the road against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center, while the Cougars will face the Crimson road at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.