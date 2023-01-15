Centennial Cougars win on the road against Blaine Bengals

The Centennial Cougars won when they visited the Blaine Bengals on Saturday. The final score was 7-1.

The Bengals' Nathan Luong tied the game 1-1 early into the first period, assisted by Thomas Avery.

The Cougars took the lead in the middle of the first when Drake Ramirez scored, assisted by Brock Carls.

The Cougars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Cougars increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Casey Coenen found the back of the net, assisted by Sam Menne and Anders Wessman.

Palmer LeMay increased the lead to 7-1 six minutes later, assisted by Sam Menne.

Next games:

The Cougars play against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Bengals will face Andover on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.