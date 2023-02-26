Centennial Cougars win knock out game against Totino-Grace Eagles

The 5-1 win at home for the Centennial Cougars against the Totino-Grace Eagles means the Centennial Cougars are through to the next round.

The Cougars took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Austin Petersen. Drake Ramirez and Peyton Blair assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Anders Wessman increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Nick Carls and Casey Coenen.