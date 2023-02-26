Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Centennial Cougars win and move on

img_500258750_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:03 PM

The Centennial Cougars have advanced to the next round after a 5-1 victory over the Totino-Grace Eagles in the playoff knock-out game.

The Cougars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Austin Petersen. Drake Ramirez and Peyton Blair assisted.

The Cougars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Anders Wessman increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Carls and Casey Coenen.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
