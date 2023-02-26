Centennial Cougars win and move on

The Centennial Cougars have advanced to the next round after a 5-1 victory over the Totino-Grace Eagles in the playoff knock-out game.

The Cougars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Austin Petersen. Drake Ramirez and Peyton Blair assisted.

The Cougars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Anders Wessman increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Carls and Casey Coenen.