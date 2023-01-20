Centennial Cougars win 8-2 on the road against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Centennial Cougars won on the road on Thursday, handing the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings a defeat 8-2.

The visiting Cougars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Harper Searles scoring in the first period, assisted by Nick Carls.

The Cougars' Harper Searles increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period.

The Cougars scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Kellen Krumwiede increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sam Menne.

Aidan Cook narrowed the gap to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Dawson Franke.

Coming up:

The Wings are set to face Totino-Grace at 3 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center, while the Cougars face Rogers at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. Both games will be played on Saturday.