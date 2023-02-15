Centennial Cougars victorious against Blake Bears

The Centennial Cougars defeated the Blake Bears 9-2 on Tuesday.

The Bears' Rowan Heithoff tied it up 1-1 early into the first period, assisted by Carter Krenke.

The Cougars took the lead with a goal from Brock Carls in the middle of the first, assisted by Heath Nelson.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the first when Austin Petersen scored, assisted by Sam Menne and Drake Ramirez.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 6-2 going in to the third period.

Nick Carls increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period, assisted by Anders Wessman and Casey Coenen.

Drake Ramirez increased the lead to 8-2 three minutes later, assisted by Peyton Blair and Harper Searles.

Heath Nelson increased the lead to 9-2 five minutes later, assisted by Austin Petersen and Palmer LeMay.