Centennial Cougars grab extra point vs. Maple Grove Crimson in overtime

The Maple Grove Crimson and the visiting Centennial Cougars tied 6-6 in regulation on Saturday. Centennial beat Maple Grove in overtime 7-6.

Centennial's Brock Carls scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Drake Ramirez. Harper Searles and Brock Carls assisted.

The Crimson tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Luke Giuliani scored, assisted by Blake Steenerson and Lucas Busch.

The Crimson's Finn Brink took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Jack Kernan.

Five goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Harper Searles took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Avrey Clarner and Peyton Blair.

Avrey Clarner increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Drake Ramirez.

Lucas Margenau narrowed the gap to 6-5 four minutes later, assisted by Lucas Margenau and Jack Kernan.

Lucas Busch tied it up 6-6 one minute later, assisted by Blake Steenerson and Lucas Margenau. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:47 before Brock Carls scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

The Crimson play Totino-Grace away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Cougars will face Duluth East at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.