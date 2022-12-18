Centennial Cougars beat in overtime the Roseau Rams

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Centennial Cougars come away with the close win over the Roseau Rams at home on Friday. The final score was 6-5.

Centennial's Peyton Blair scored the game-winning goal.

The Cougars scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Cougars.

Tanner George tied the game 5-5 early into the third period. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:27 before Peyton Blair scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Sam Menne and Harper Searles.

Coming up:

The Rams play against Buffalo on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Ice Arena. The Cougars will face Maple Grove on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.