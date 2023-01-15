Centennial Cougars beat Blaine Bengals

The Centennial Cougars won their road game against the Blaine Bengals on Saturday, ending 7-1.

The Bengals tied it up 1-1 early into the first period when Nathan Luong scored, assisted by Thomas Avery.

The Cougars' Drake Ramirez took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Brock Carls.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Cougars.

The Cougars increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Casey Coenen beat the goalie, assisted by Sam Menne and Anders Wessman.

Palmer LeMay increased the lead to 7-1 six minutes later, assisted by Sam Menne.

Coming up:

The Bengals play Andover away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Cougars will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.