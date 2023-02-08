Cayden Alphin and Tyler Barsness clinch it for Coon Rapids Cardinals against Hopkins Royals

The Coon Rapids Cardinals eked out a win against the Hopkins Royals on Tuesday. The final score was 2-1.

The Cardinals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tyler Barsness. Nate Klinsing assisted.

Cayden Alphin scored early in the second period, assisted by Tristan Golen and Nicolas Espinosa.

Leo Carter narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Malaki Berry.

Next up:

The Royals are set to face Breck at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion, while the Cardinals face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. Both games take place Thursday.