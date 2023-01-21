Casey Ball and Preston Gamer score goals as Two Rivers Warriors turn game around vs. Rochester Lourdes Eagles

Before the last period the Rochester Lourdes Eagles held the lead 1-0, but the Two Rivers Warriors turned the tables and won. The game ended 1-2.

Two Rivers' Casey Ball scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Liam Barry. AJ Ritter assisted.

Preston Gamer tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Casey Ball and Ben Cobbett.

Casey Ball took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Matthew Rash.

The Warriors have now racked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Eagles will play the Mustangs at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena, and the Warriors will play the Titans at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.