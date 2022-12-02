Casey Ball and Joe Shepherd won the game for Two Rivers Warriors against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The road-team Two Rivers Warriors got a single-goal win the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The team won 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Warriors took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Casey Ball. William Geddes assisted.

Joe Shepherd scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Ben Cobbett and Casey Ball.

Maximo San Roman narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Daniel Schmitz.

Coming up:

The Jaguars play Minnetonka away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center. The Warriors will face Luverne at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.